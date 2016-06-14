Telestream Unveils Vantage for Social Media

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Telestream is putting its Vantage platform on to social media. The new offering, called Vantage for Social Media, adds social media distribution for broadcast, cable and over the top video workflows, enabling Vantage users to post videos, text and images to social media accounts directly from Vantage workflows.

Vantage for Social Media can deliver video to multiple outlets simultaneously, including YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+; Telestream expects to be able to do the same with Vimeo, Facebook and Brightcove. The platform can be configured within existing Vantage content production automation systems or set up as user-operated workstations.

Another element of Vantage for Social Media is the Social Media Connector, which provide direct connections between Vantage workflows and social media accounts. When configured, it can establish connections to specific user accounts at social media end points, delivers video and metadata for each distribution and reports on errors in delivery. Users can choose between unattended and attended workflows.

Telestream’s Vantage for Social Media is now available.