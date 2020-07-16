Telestream Unveils Next-Gen IQ Solutions

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has unveiled its next generation of IQ Solutions that is designed to enable operators to find and fix faults fast.

IQ Solutions now provide single-pane-of-glass OTT stream monitoring supporting combined adaptive bit rate (ARB) and linear video workflow analytics and correlated diagnostics, the company said.

“OTT streaming workflows typically run on hybrid networks with on-prem linear video ultimately streaming out as cloud ABR services,” said Joel Daly, vice president, Product Management at Telestream.

“OTT providers can now seamlessly monitor linear and ABR video content distribution in the cloud, virtual and on-prem with IQ Solutions’ new enhanced single pane-of-glass management to simplify operations. It’s truly the most comprehensive video monitoring and management platform available.”



Telestream has integrated Sentry linear probes from Tektronix Video with its Surveyor TS (Transport Stream) probes in its IQ Solutions. (Both companies merged in April 2019.) Nice People At Work (NPAW) YOUBORA player analytics have been added as well to provide complete end-to-end monitoring of OTT streaming and IPTV distribution networks, it said.

IQ Solutions manage and measure video quality from the source at the video player and at key points in between. The new release of the iVMS ASM Intelligent Video Management System expands the range of probes, monitoring points and automated diagnostics correlation to increase visibility across the linear and ABR video workflow, thereby reducing the time to repair, the company said.



The new release improves the efficiency of operations and reduces issue identification and resolution time while automating processes whenever possible. Video Operations Centers (VOC) that monitor for alerts 24/7 need to be able to triage issues quickly. Staff require monitoring that can automatically correlate information and clearly indicate problem specifics and location to reduce mean time to repair, the company said.

The release enables operators to see where a problem is occurring and what it is without needing to log into multiple systems manually. New alert aggregation helps highlight the most important issues, while enhanced northbound API supports integration with VOC operations dashboards, it said.

Those using the latest release can create a Custom Topology View, which allows operators to load their video network diagram into the IQ management system so their staff can view video network and program status or issues on the network diagrams they’re used to.