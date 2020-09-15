Telestream to Start Shipping Inspect 2110 Quality Assurance Probe

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream is now taking orders for the new Telestream Inspect 2110 Quality Assurance probe. This platform is designed to work with the Telestream Prism waveform monitor for the monitoring of ST 2110 video streams, including PTP synchronization.

Inspect 2110 enables automated monitoring of ST 2110 video networking. It provides software-based monitoring up to 100 Gbps of ST 2110 video, audio and data across dual 100GE interfaces. SDP file comparison confirms that video streams work as expected while also providing automated confirmation and comparison of redundant streams.

With Inspect 2110, broadcast, production and operation teams receive automated direct click connectivity to the Prism monitor for deep analysis while Inspect 2110 monitors PTP behavior and status.

In addition, Inspect 2110 features an API-first container-based microservice architecture for automation, which is ready for cloud-centric architectures.