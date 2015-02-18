Telestream to Launch Dynamic Ad Insertion at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Telestream will launch Vantage Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI), a content preparation system that produces and distributes ad-ready content for on-demand video. It helps generate new revenue streams cost-efficiently from existing VOD content.

Telestream will also show advancements to its Vantage transcoding workflow, including support for Panasonic P2 AVC-Ultra and Sony XDCAM EX camera formats; 4K and HEVC encoding (on Vantage Transcode Multiscreen and Vantage IPTV VOD); and XAVC decoding and ProRes 4444 encoding (on Vantage Transcode Pro).

Built on Vantage, Telestream’s Post Producer file-based content assembly software system now offers third party titling from NewBlue. Based on user templates, and controlled via simple spreadsheet input, Post Producer automatically assembles multi-layer composites from video and graphics, enabling uniquely repurposed and branded content creation for different distribution services.

Telestream will also promote its Vantage Cloud Subscription pay-as-you-go video transcoding service built on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform. New capabilities include GPU-accelerated server support for faster media processing at all AWS end points worldwide.

Telestream’s Wirecast 6 live production and media streaming solution has new features including instant replay, playlists, iOS sources and social media feeds. And Episode desktop video encoding software version 6.5 adds support for 608 and 708 closed captioning standards, HEVC and XAVC for super high resolution encoding, and improved audio handling and channel mapping.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Telestream will be in booth SL3305.