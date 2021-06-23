Telestream Ships ScreenFlow 10 Editing, Screen Recording Software

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream today announced the immediate availability of ScreenFlow 10, the company’s video editing and screen recording software for the Mac.

ScreenFlow 10 enables recording of multiple cameras, mics and screens, including iPhone and iPad screens, simultaneously, the company said.

“We’ve really raised the bar in screen capture and editing again with ScreenFlow 10,” said Scott Murray, senior vice president of marketing at Telestream. “For many users, it’s the only tool they need. Truly a one stop shop.”

ScreenFlow was built for educators, gamers, marketing and sales, corporate, online training and others looking for affordable, easy screen recording and video editing, it said.

Starting at $149, version 10 offers a new integrated Title Library, enhanced Color Effect Presets, an automatic Background Remover, support for Apple Silicon hardware, multiple performance enhancements and an Archive Storage feature that stores only what was used in the final finished program, the company said.

ScreenFlow can record nearly anything on or attached to a user’s computer. Multiple app recording enables workflows, such as capturing independent audio from multiple apps at the same time, it said.

The latest version offers up to 250% smaller camera recordings at the same quality as ScreenFlow 9, using up to 75% less CPU cycles during camera recording, Telestream said.

Timeline thumbnail creation is 300% faster and exports are up to 66% faster on the latest Apple Silicon hardware.

“For users without a green screen, ScreenFlow 10 includes a state-of-the-art automatic Background Removal filter, powered by advanced machine learning algorithms that are optimized for Apple’s M1 Neural Engine,” said Murray. “With features like this and so much more, it’s no surprise that users call it the best screen recording and editing software available for Mac.”