Telestream Sets VP9 Coding for Vantage Multiscreen

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Telestream has announced that in the next version of its Vantage Transcode Multiscreen platform it will support the VP9 video coding format. VP9 encoding will allow content creators and distributors to support delivery to VP9-enabled end points using Vantage enterprise workflow automation, says Telestream.

The WebM VP9 video codec is designed for web and mobile video. The format is supported by major browsers and in mobile system on a chip and smart TV platforms. According to Telestream, it offers efficiency and quality improvements over H.264.

VP9 will be available as part of Vantage version 7, which is expected to be released in mid-2016.