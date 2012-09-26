Telestream releases Wirecast 4.2 live streaming production software

Telestream announced the release of Wirecast 4.2 live streaming production software. Following an announcement earlier this month, this release brings powerful new features to current users, while extending Wirecast's reach to a growing number of online videographers and gamers.

A new virtual camera output feature allows Wirecast for Windows to be picked up by any device or software that takes a camera source, such as Skype and Google Hangouts. Wirecast 4.2 now supports more video capture devices, including integration with the Matrox VS4 multichannel video capture card, Blackmagic Thunderbolt-based Intensity Extreme and UltraStudio 3D devices, plus the AJA Io XT device and AJA Kona LHi capture card.

New Wirecast features now available for video gamers include custom canvas sizes and support for the AVerMedia Game Broadcaster HD card, enabling game capture up to 1080p. Quality and performance gain a boost with an update to Flash libraries. In addition, support for OS X Mountain Lion is now available.

Wirecast is a crossplatform, all-in-one live streaming production software that enables capture, live production, and encoding of live streams for broadcast to multiple servers and platforms simultaneously. Wirecast is ideal for streaming or recording live Internet shows, broadcasting breaking news and sports, streaming live concerts, transmitting church services, corporate meetings, lectures and more.

More information, a free trial, and online purchase are available at www.telestream.net/wirecast