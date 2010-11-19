Telestream releases Wirecast 4 live webcasting software
Telestream has released its Wirecast 4 live webcasting production software, which offers an affordable software alternative to hardware broadcasting solutions for producing video broadcasts for the Web.
Wirecast 4 features a professional version along with a new intuitive user interface and integrated support for Blackmagic Design capture cards as well as improved high-quality MainConcept H.264 and On2 VP6 Flash video formats. Wirecast Pro builds on existing advanced video production capabilities to add more rich graphic content, including 3-D virtual sets and scoreboards. Wirecast Pro also includes input support for IP and HDV cameras as well as Telestream’s Pipeline video capture system.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox