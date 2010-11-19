Telestream releases Wirecast 4 live webcasting software

Telestream has released its Wirecast 4 live webcasting production software, which offers an affordable software alternative to hardware broadcasting solutions for producing video broadcasts for the Web.

Wirecast 4 features a professional version along with a new intuitive user interface and integrated support for Blackmagic Design capture cards as well as improved high-quality MainConcept H.264 and On2 VP6 Flash video formats. Wirecast Pro builds on existing advanced video production capabilities to add more rich graphic content, including 3-D virtual sets and scoreboards. Wirecast Pro also includes input support for IP and HDV cameras as well as Telestream’s Pipeline video capture system.