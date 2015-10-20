Telestream Releases Updated Version of Tempo Software

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Time is a valuable thing, which is why Telestream’s latest update to its Vantage media processing platform includes enhancements to its Tempo time adjustment system. The Tempo software helps re-time filed-based content and adjust the running time of shows and segments with time adjustment algorithms.

Tempo v2.0

Version 2.0 of Tempo includes a new user interface that provides greater control over asset timing. VU meters in the portal player enable segmenting files on ‘silence,’ while on-screen markers segment content visually and provide a jump-to capability. Users can also recall segment and timing options. In addition, Tempo v2.0 features retiming of SCC caption and STL subtitle files, as well as advanced support for interlaced content.

Tempo v2.0 runs on a Lightspeed K80 server with Vantage Transcode Pro with new compression and expansion algorithms for faster turnaround times. Also, new methods of interpolation adjust the effective sampling rate of each media stream with no noticeable visual or audible artifacts. Retiming is applied longitudinally across the entire asset.

Tempo v2.0 is part of Vantage 6.3, which features upgrades to its Traffic Manager, Vantage Cloud, and a new Avid Interplay to XML tool.