Telestream releases ScreenFlow 3.0 screencasting software
Telestream has announced a major release for its ScreenFlow screencasting software for the Mac. ScreenFlow 3.0 adds Mac OS X Lion features plus numerous creativity tools, including freehand callouts and video annotations, which allow users to emphasize and embellish portions of their screencasts. Extensive new timeline features combine with audio and export improvements to make it even easier to create professional-looking screen recordings for the Web.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox