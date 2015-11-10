Telestream Releases Episode 7 Encoding Software

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—While fanboys around the world are anticipating the release of ‘Star Wars Episode VII’ later this year, Telestream has announced its own Episode 7 is now available. The latest version of the digital video tools provider’s Episode video encoding software, Episode 7 features bigger performance gain, added format support and other new features.

Episode 7

These new features include 64-bit technology support for faster encodes and improved memory allocation; added format support for JPEG2000, DNxHD, DNxHR and DVCPro HD; name storage destinations from the Episode user interface; a new Audio Channel Configurator for mapping to standard input/output formats or customized audio channel layouts; and 4K video support.

The Episode 7’s 64-bit narrative transcoding engine helps the production workflow to maintain high quality files from the camera to final delivery. The system can encode and transcode quickly thanks to its ability to scale from a single seat to cross-platform workstations, as well as its Split-and-Stitch capability.

Telestream is now offering the Episode 7 in three levels: Episode, Episode Pro and Episode Engine.