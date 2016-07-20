Telestream Launches Lightspeed Live Capture

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Telestream has announced a pair of new products that are now available, the Lightspeed Live Capture and version 7 of Vantage.

Lightspeed Live Capture is a multichannel video capture and processing application designed to enable workflow between live broadcasts and companion OTT and VOD distributions. Able to operate as a standalone product or as part of the Vantage domain, Live capture is an integrated hardware and software appliance for encoding. It allows for the capture of real-time SD, HD, UHD and 4K video and encoding into mezzanine formats, while simultaneously offering a proxy for each channel being processed. Dual CPUs, a GPU and optional HEVC hardware encoder are combined for fast encodes to H.265. Formats created are compatible with Vantage Open Workflows.

New features for the updated Vantage system includes: open workflows for generating output before file input is completed; parallel processing; Timed Text Flip captioning and subtitling workflows with expanded editing features and character support; a connector to Telestream transcode factories; Vimeo support. It also introduces Secured Version Control, which allows users to update specific Vantage components at chosen times. Advanced task scheduling has also been updated.

Both Lightspeed Live Capture and Vantage 7 are now available.