Telestream joins with Yangaroo for automated commercial handling

Telestream is offering a new solution that includes digital media distribution technology from Yangaroo to automate the way advertising spots move within a TV station. The solution pairs Telestream’s TrafficManager and FlipFactory automation engine with Yangaroo’s Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) to provide a seamless, file-based workflow from the provider of TV advertising through to the stations’ on-air systems.

TrafficManager integrates directly with the DMDS Manager and website to automatically detect spots as they are delivered via Yangaroo’s ad delivery system. When the spots arrive, TrafficManager automatically prepares them for broadcast, matching them with a dublist, preparing and delivering them to the on-air server and notifying the automation system. It also automates other manual tasks including spot audio level correction and file naming.

DMDS facilitates secure digital file distribution by incorporating biometrics, high-value encryption and watermarking. The system replaces the physical distribution of audio and video content with more accountable, effective and less costly digital file delivery via the Internet.