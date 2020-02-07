Telestream Focusing on Cloud Processing, Video Monitoring at 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Telestream will demonstrate the latest enhancements to Vantage Cloud Port, PRISM and its iQ monitoring solutions at the 2020 NAB Show.

The latest version of Telestream’s PRISM media monitoring and analysis platform offers comprehensive monitoring of IP/SDI 4K/8K signals. The product now includes new tools for wide color gamut (WCG) and high dynamic range (HDR). The new capabilities are designed to accommodate workflow changes and meet quality expectations for broadcast and streamed content, the company said.

The company’s Vantage Cloud Port, which enables new media processing and automation workflows, will be shown with new Tempo time adjustment and content normalization. The cloud-agnostic, multicloud solution will also be shown with the new, streamlined version of Post Producer automated content assembly and processing.

The ability to convert between color spaces, including support and certification for Dolby Vision, has been added to Vantage and Vantage Cloud Port. The new capability enables insertion of missing color metadata and ensures the best possible quality with the Vantage 16-bit video processing pipeline with full support for HDR standards. The product also now supports object-based audio, including Dolby Atmos, the company said.

Vantage Cloud Port also now is offered with an option for paying on a time-metered basis.

The company’s new Vantage Cloud Port Conductor allows users to upload complete Vantage workflows and execute them in the cloud.

Telestream also will feature enhancements to its iQ ABR monitoring solutions. Designed to enable OTT streaming providers to see what their customers see, the iQ ABR monitoring solutions offer enhanced post-origin content processing and delivery monitoring support for DASH and CMAF packaged ABR streams, and dynamic ad video quality assurance.

Sentry software-based quality monitoring probes are now integrated into Telestream’s Intelligent Video Management System for Adaptive Streaming Media (iVMS ASM).

See Telestream in booth SL6 at the 2020 NAB Show, which will take place from April 18-22 in Las Vegas.

For more information, visit the Telestream website.