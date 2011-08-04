Telestream expands live webcasting choices with latest Wirecast release

Telestream has released its Wirecast 4.1 live video production and streaming software. It is Mac OS Lion compatible, and adds key partner integrations and more choices for getting content into the Wirecast app for remote, multi-channel and wireless IP transmission.

Wirecast and Wirecast Pro webcasting software provide live switching, production and streaming capabilities that enable Mac and Windows users to create real-time and on-demand video broadcasts for the Web.

New audio support for Wirecast Desktop Presenter allows users to integrate Skype or any video chat client into their webcasts. Desktop Presenter is a Wirecast feature that broadcasts the desktop of any computer connected to the network, making it particularly useful for video training and product demonstrations. When combined with Wirecast’s ability to display multiple camera feeds on a single screen, this allows users to see and hear multiple speakers for news or video talk show programs.

Wirecast integration with the LiveU bonded 4G/3G video transmission backpack provides a portable solution that is ideal for live news, sports, entertainment and enterprise video. This allows users to either transmit live video from a roaming LiveU backpack to a remote Wirecast Windows computer for editing and distribution from the main location, or feed a fully-produced live show from a Mac or Windows Wirecast computer to a LiveU backpack at any location for high-quality transmission.

Wirecast 4.1 integration with the Teradek Cube adds wireless IP camera support for Wirecast Pro. Users simply plug any HD-SDI or HDMI camera into the Cube to encode and submit camera feeds directly over WiFi to Wirecast Pro.

New Wirecast integration with the Matrox Multi-Ingest capture card enables four simultaneous live HD-SDI inputs into Wirecast or Wirecast Pro for Mac. This is useful for journalists and videographers capturing and producing live broadcasts from the field using multiple cameras. It also solves the common challenge of how to efficiently add more camera sources to Wirecast software running on standard computers. The Matrox/Telestream solution combines improved capture and resource utilization with the best in live production.

Wirecast 4.1 is now available as a free upgrade for existing customers.