Telestream Debuts Wirecast Gear

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Telestream is going live with its latest product, the Wirecast Gear, a portable computer workstation configured for live event production and streaming.

Wirecast Gear comes with four professional video input ports with options for either HDMI or SDI in a compact hardware system. It features solid state drives to make the system portable. The system is built on a Windows 10 Pro 64 bit platform with i7 Intel processors, 16GB memory and a 250GB system drive. Multiple network connectors, USB-C port, and digital display outputs are also included.

The unit also comes pre-installed with Wirecast Pro live production streaming software with production features that include multi-camera live switching; the ability to mix live camera sources as well as video, images, and computer desktops; instant replay; playlists; built-in titles; CHROMA key support; virtual sets; and live scoreboards. The built-in encoding engine enables users to stream H.264 video and AAC audio over RTMP, RTP and Windows Media protocols. Users can stream directly to 30 built-in destinations, including Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Microsoft Azure, Akamai, DaCast and Wowza, as well as record a version for later use. Switch Plus and NewBlue Titler Live are also installed.

The Wirecast Gear system is available in three versions: Wirecast Gear 110, Wirecast Gear 210, and Wirecast Gear 220. All versions will be available in early September at prices of $4,995 for the 110, $5,995 for the 210, and $7,995 for the 220.

Telestream will demonstrate the Wirecast Gear at the upcoming IBC 2016 show in Amsterdam.