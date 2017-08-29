Telestream Debuts Elastic Domain in Vantage 7.1

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—The latest version of Telestream’s Vantage media processing and workflow orchestration platform, v7.1, offers a new functionality known as Elastic Domain, a deployment model that enables media companies to use public and private cloud infrastructure strategies to operate Vantage 7.1.

Vantage Elastic Domain is a scalable deployment model that can adapt to increases in media processing by allowing for “bursting” capacity based on the daily use of extra virtual instances of Vantage. Users can supplement perpetual licenses with on-demand license rentals, allowing their system capacity to expand in periods of peak demand.

Vantage’s multi-node orchestration engine can adapt to a dynamic system footprint, add capacity as a zero-configuration operation, and makes the system agnostic to the underlying hardware and virtualization solutions. This allows users to select the infrastructure best suited for a specific business.

Telestream will make the Vantage Elastic Domain available in October.