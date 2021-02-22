Telestream Adds SRT Support to Cloud Stream Monitor, Wirecast

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has announced that its Cloud Stream Monitor and Wirecast platforms have achieved “SRT Plugged” status after successfully completing interoperability testing at the SRT InterOp Plugfest.

SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) is an open-source video transport protocol developed by Haivision that enables the delivery of high-quality, low-latency video across the public internet.

Both Telestream’s Cloud Stream Monitor and Wirecast live production and streaming software recently took part in SRT Alliance’s InterOp Plugfest kick-off event, an annual event for developers to test interoperability and compatibility between different technologies using the SRT protocol.

Stream Monitor now enables users to monitor live video quality from streams transported via SRT, with tests confirming interoperability with 20 different SRT enabled devices from encoding and content delivery systems, per Telestream. Also, the latest Wirecast release was used as a live video contribution service via the SRT protocol.

“This is great news for customers looking to either monitor or contribute video over SRT, which has become an emerging standard for anyone delivering live video over public internet and cloud backplanes,” said Kenneth Haren, director of Product Management at Telestream.