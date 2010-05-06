Telemetrics features new coax/fiber link

At the 2010 NAB Show, Telemetrics unveiled a variety of new products, including the 55D-CAU coax/fiber link.

Well suited for both permanently installed and mobile applications, the 55D-CAU coax/fiber link eliminates the need for video equalizers, frame synchronizers, intercom adapters, microphone phantom power and remote power supplies.

In addition to the benefits of the standard coax link, the HD fiber link option offers a convenient means of transmitting HD/SD-SDI video from the camera to the base station.

Telemetrics also rolled out enhancements to its Remote Control Panel (RCP), including compatibility with the Sony EVI-D100 camera, Panasonic’s line of broadcast pan/tilt heads as well as the company’s AWE-HE100 PTZ camera, and Canon’s BU-45 PTZ camera. RCP units feature a user-intuitive GUI with a joystick for camera pan, tilt, zoom, focus, iris and master pedestal control.