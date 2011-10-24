Telefonica picks Wowza for global delivery services

Media server software vendor Wowza Media Systems has announced that Spanish incumbent Telefónica has deployed its Wowza Media Server software in its newly announced multiscreen content delivery network (CDN). One of the largest telecommunications companies in the world, Telefónica will rely on Wowza Media Server software to deliver a range of services for Adobe Flash and Microsoft Silverlight capable computers, smart phones, and tablets; iPhone/iPad, Android, and other 3GPP smart phones and tablets; as well as a variety of additional video-capable devices.

The recently announced Telefónica Global Delivery Service has already deployed more than 40 content delivery nodes in 10 countries, and it is expected to end the year with nodes in 22 cities with an aggregate capacity of 600Gb/s. Telefónica plans to increase the capacity of its CDN to more than 2 Tbps by the end of 2012. The Global Delivery Service is currently available in Europe and North America, as well as in Latin America where Telefonica is a major player in pay TV. In Spain, Telefónica currently provides content delivery services to large corporate customers.

Wowza Media Server 3 software simultaneously streams live and on-demand media to PCs, smart phones, tablets, and IPTV set-top boxes.