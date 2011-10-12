Telefonica chooses JDSU Home PM for service assurance

Spain's Telefónica has deployed the JDSU Home Performance Management (PM) system to monitor and troubleshoot service issues for its IPTV content and on-demand services.

Telefónica operates Spain's Imagenio IPTV service, providing SD and HD programming to nearly 800,000 customers. JDSU's Home PM centralized system offers remote visibility into Imagenio's home networks, using software to report on customer quality of service issues and to dispatch information in near real time to technicians.

The JDSU Home PM system is a software application that works alongside existing Auto Configuration Server (ACS) systems. It is a standards-based tool that automatically identifies and demarks problems between the service delivery platforms, core and access networks and the home network. It reduces customer service call volume and improves troubleshooting efficiency by simplifying diagnostics and identifying the issue the first time.