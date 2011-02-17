Telecast Fiber to show CopperHead developments

At the 2011 NAB Show, Telecast Fiber will show the CopperHead 3050, specifically designed to meet the requirements of ENG and SNG applications. Additionally, the company will feature the CopperHead 3200, which offers a powerful multicamera solution for a range of HD broadcasting applications. Both systems deliver uncompressed HD video and simultaneously transport bidirectional digital (SDI or HD/SDI) and analog (NTSC or PAL) video, as well as all two-way camera control, audio, video, data, sync, tally/call, prompter and intercom signals between the camera and the base station.

Telecast Fiber also will show the new CopperHead 3400, which pulls double duty as the new standard fiber link for top-quality 3-D production in addition to live, high-speed HD sports coverage. The system multiplexes four HD/SDI signals, as well as camera control, return video, intercom and all of the other signals required for 3-D rigs and/or phantom-style, high-speed camera systems.

The company will be displaying its T-POV Robotic Links, a new family of optic links for robotic cameras, as well.

