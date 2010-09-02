Telecast Fiber Systems to feature CopperHead 3000 series

At IBC2010, Telecast Fiber Systems will feature its CopperHead 3000 series. The series is the newest addition to its CopperHead family of camera-mountable fiber-optic transceivers, providing a single fiber-optic link between any professional camera or camcorder and the broadcaster's truck, control room or video village position. The CopperHead 3000 series can handle all vital camera signals and can be configured for specific applications such as ENG or multicamera use.

Making their European debut at IBC are the CopperHead 3050, which is specifically designed to meet the unique requirements of ENG and SNG, and the CopperHead 3200, which is designed to offer an affordable yet powerful multicasting solution for a range of HD broadcasting applications. Both systems deliver uncompressed HD video and simultaneously transport bidirectional digital (SDI or HD/SDI) and analog (NTSC or PAL) video, as well as all two-way camera control, audio, video, data, sync, tally/call, prompter and intercom signals between the camera and the base station.

Also on show will be the CopperHead 3400, the first CopperHead designed for dual-camera 3-D rigs. It provides transport of two HD camera signals to the control room or truck with full control of the cameras as well as the 3-D rig's motor system, all over a thin, lightweight fiber-optic cable. The system is equally at home on cameras at live 3-D sporting events and scripted 3-D film and television productions.

Visit Telecast Fiber Systems at IBC Stand 10.B39.