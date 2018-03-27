Tektronix Expands Support for 4K/HDR/WCG

BEAVERTON, ORE.–Tektronix has expanded support for 4K/Ultra High Definition (UHD), High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Wide Color Gamut (WCG) across its full range of content monitoring platforms including the small form factor WFM/WVR5200 series waveform monitor, WFM/WVR8000 series waveform monitor and the PRISM IP/SDI monitoring and analysis platform.

Tektronix says it has added support to meet the demands of the video industry’s move to 4K, including the installation of 4K-compatible gear in mobile production trucks. With new formats comes differing demands, though. Camera setup, for example, is more crucial than in the past given the risk of creating issues (e.g. noise in dark areas) that can’t be fixed in post-production. New techniques are also required to monitor the various camera log formats and conversion to PQ (perceptual quantizer) or HLG (hybrid-log gamma).

[Read: Tektronix Adds ST 2110 Support To PRISM Media Analyzer]

The 4K HDR/WCG enhancements span the full range of Tektronix waveform monitors as well as the PRISM hybrid SDI/IP media analysis platform. HDR is available on the smaller, lower-cost WFM/WVR5200 with the purchase of the PROD option. Enhancements include new camera log graticules, HDR graticules for PQ and HLG and the ability to support 4K for a single link of a 2-SI (Sample Interleaved) signal. The WFM/WVR8300, WFM/WVR8200, WFM/WVR7200 now feature extended support for HDR with the inclusion of the HLG1000 graticules for use in live production as well as support for active picture area and Dolby E Guardband measurements against a black burst reference. Other enhancements include luma and gamut bright ups and user selectable HDR limits.

[Read: 2018 NAB Show: Tektronix To Highlight IP/SDI Media Analysis Solutions]

Tektronix waveform monitors and rasterizers provide flexible options and field-installable upgrades to monitor a diverse variety of video and audio formats. Support for video formats includes 4K/UHDTV1 (4096 x 2160 and 3840 x 2160), 3G-SDI, Dual Link, HD-SDI and composite analog. Support for audio formats includes Dolby E, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, AES/EBU, embedded audio and analog audio.

Tektronix’s PRISM platform delivers broad connectivity capabilities for both IP and SDI systems as well as luminance setup and measurement of HDR signals coupled with automated conversion between a broad range of transfer functions and color spaces. The new STOP display simplifies HDR camera exposure setup for operators by helping them avoid unexpected clipping in highlights or excess noise in the shadows. The new software now adds support for conversion from ITU BT.2020 to ITU BT.709 as well as from S-Log, LogC, PQ and HLG to ITU BT.709 that can be applied to picture, waveform, vector, and diamond displays. This allows users to leverage their familiar displays in ITU BT.709 color space for HDR/WCG content creation.

The latest HDR/WCG capabilities can easily be added to PRISM and existing Tektronix waveform monitors are now available with the purchase of Option PROD (a field upgradable software-only option). Customers with a valid existing software option key license for PROD can upgrade their instruments free-of-charge with new firmware that can be downloaded from www.tek.com.