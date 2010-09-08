Tedial to unveil enhancements to MAM, BPM at IBC

Tedial will show the latest enhancements to its products at IBC that address key challenges faced by broadcasters working with file-based workflows. Tedial has developed the Avid Gateway server to automate all the media and metadata exchange between the Avid and MAM environments. Key features include metadata exchange and wrapping/unwrapping between MXF and OP-Atom OP1A, along with QT and AVI.

The Tedial PtPMediaMover addresses the performance issues of transferring large data files using TCP/IP, like FTP or HTTP, over high-latency networks. An efficient algorithm manages transfers taking into account the available bandwidth of the network.

The System Health Monitor offers a single point of access for monitoring of all the elements in a broadcast facility and is compatible with the SNMP protocol.

