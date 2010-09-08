Trending

Tedial to unveil enhancements to MAM, BPM at IBC

Tedial will show the latest enhancements to its products at IBC that address key challenges faced by broadcasters working with file-based workflows. Tedial has developed the Avid Gateway server to automate all the media and metadata exchange between the Avid and MAM environments. Key features include metadata exchange and wrapping/unwrapping between MXF and OP-Atom OP1A, along with QT and AVI.

The Tedial PtPMediaMover addresses the performance issues of transferring large data files using TCP/IP, like FTP or HTTP, over high-latency networks. An efficient algorithm manages transfers taking into account the available bandwidth of the network.

The System Health Monitor offers a single point of access for monitoring of all the elements in a broadcast facility and is compatible with the SNMP protocol.

See Tedial at IBC Stand 8B41.