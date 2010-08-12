TeamCast to unveil new DVB-T/H firmware for MHX-3000 modulator

At IBC2010, TeamCast will announce a new DVB-T/H firmware release for the MHX-3000 modulator platform to address the need to drive high-power transmitters in the most efficiency way.

The new firmware release enriches the standard portfolio supported on MHX-3000 in addition to the recently launched ISDB-T/TB and 8-VSB. The MHX-3000 product family consists of high-end digital OEM modulators that feature Digital Adaptive Precorrection (DAP) circuits.

The DAP algorithm, developed by TeamCast, enables operators to run DVB-T/H digital transmitters more efficiently and closer to their saturation region by adapting in real time the power amplifiers’ inherent nonlinearities as well as minimizing the often-ignored memory effects of the amplifier circuitry.

See TeamCast at IBC Stand 2.B51.

