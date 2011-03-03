TeamCast offers DVB-T2 systems at BES Expo

TeamCast highlighted its product range for a complete DVB-T2 test bench at BES Expo India 2011 in late February.

To support further acceptance of DVB-T2, TeamCast has developed a complete DVB-T2 system and complementary test bench set consisting of:

T-MOD T2, a DVB-T2 signal generator for applications in both the laboratory and manufacturing facilities;

VEGA, an RF channel simulator enabling simulation of on-air broadcasts under real environmental conditions, and thus verification of network planning, and testing of new chipsets and receivers for use in the field;

D-MOD T2, the professional demodulator for DVB-T2.

TeamCast also demonstrated the latest DVB-T2 technology capable of supporting up to eight parallel physical layer pipe (PLP) inputs.