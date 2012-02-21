TeamCast Launches Odyssey DVB-T2 Signal Analyzer at NAB



At the 2012 NAB Show, TeamCast will launch Odyssey, a test and measurement tool for digital terrestrial television (DTT) that analyzes the quality and characteristics of any DVB-T2 RF signal. Fully compliant with the ETSI-302755 standard, Odyssey automatically detects the modulation parameters and can demodulate PLPs to supply the content to any decoder.With its large screen, users can visualize spectrum, L1 and PLP constellation, MER, SNR, and EVM, power level, power distribution, shoulders, and delay profiles.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. TeamCast will be at booth SU5522.

