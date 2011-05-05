TC Electronic upgrades TC TouchMonitor software

TC Electronic released the software Version 1.11 for its TC TouchMonitor TM7 and TM9 at the 2011 NAB Show. With the optional LM6 algorithm installed, users can load two independent radar meters simultaneously on the TC TouchMonitor TM7 or TM9. This opens a number of new configuration options. For example, one Radar meter can display a preprocessing signal while the other instance shows a post-processing signal simultaneously. Another scenario could have two radar meters display both a stereo and a 5.1 signal simultaneously, or two stereo or two 5.1 signals. Finally, both instances also provide up to a 24-hour history for the audio being monitored.

Other TC metering instruments have been updated as well. For example, it is now possible to run multiple instances of the Surround Sound Analyzer. Also, the on-screen help feature has been improved as has the general user interface, with enhanced mouse sensitivity and new slider functions. Finally, the Version 1.1.1 software release also features improvements with regard to general stability and performance.

With this upgrade, the TouchMonitor TM7 and TM9 feature touch-screen capability, an extremely consistent loudness readout and compatibility with American, European and Japanese broadcasting standards. To comply with international broadcasting standards, the numbers representing loudness are displayed instantly on the large color touch screen along with dynamic visual metering.

The TC TouchMonitor TM7 are TM9 full-featured stereo and multichannel loudness and true-peak level meters, ideal for broadcast ingest and transmission as well as post, film and live production.

