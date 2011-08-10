TC Electronic to Display Loudness-Compliant Meters at IBC 2011



AMSTERDAM: TC Electronic will be presenting their entire line of loudness meters, which were recently upgraded to comply with the ITU-R BS.1770-2 standard, at IBC 2011.



The digital signal processing and loudness control technology provider will have a full display of products for IBC attendees including the DB2, DB4 MKII, DB Max, System 6000 MKII, TC TouchMonitor TM7 and TM9, LM2, BMC-2, P2, D22 and the BM5A MKII (Dynaudio Acoustics speakers).



The company’s loudness meters are also programmed with metering presets dedicated to the EBU R128, TR-B32 and ATSC A/85 standards.



TC Electronic will be at stand 8.D56.



