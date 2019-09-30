Synamedia Integrates Telestream Tech to Augment Video Network Portfolio

NEW ORLEANS—Video software provider Synamedia has announced that it is augmenting its video network portfolio through a partnership with Telestream. The deal will integrate Telestream video-on-demand workflow products with Synamedia gear.

Several products from Telestream’s Vantage media processing platform will be offered by Synamedia. This includes the Vantage Transcode Multiscreen that automates multiscreen VOD workflows and speeds up the encoding process; Timed Text Flip for subtitle and caption editing; Vantage Array for scalability and redundancy; and Vantage Analysis for workflow decision-making and design.

The Telestream products will serve as a complement to gear from Synamedia like its Digital Content Manager, which supports linear TV broadcast and live streaming.

Synamedia will feature the latest from its video network portfolio during the SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo at booth 2311. The expo takes place from Oct. 1-3 in New Orleans.