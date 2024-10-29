SwXtch.io, Telos Alliance Collaborate on Low-Latency Cloud Intercom

NEW YORK—SwXtch.io, a wholly owned subsidiary of IEX Group, said it is working with Telos Alliance to enable scalable broadcast intercom in the cloud with very low latency.

The solution provides broadcasters with the same features, functionality and mission-critical performance they are accustomed to from their on-prem environments. The swXtch.io cloudSwXtch intelligent media network will provide the multicast connectivity and elasticity required to provide clear, real-time communications across multiple teams and locations, swXtch.io said.

The first live deployment of the technical collaboration occurred this summer with coverage of a major sports event. The cloudSwXtch network served as the gateway to help live production teams from a major global broadcaster and a regional sports network use Telos Infinity VIP’s virtual intercom platform, it said.

Telos Infinity VIP eliminates the traditional intercom matrix, bringing live voice and contribution audio into the IT backbone without concern over exceeding the number of available ports. Its networked architecture allows broadcasters and content producers to recreate a multipoint on-prem intercom configuration within a virtual environment, swXtch.io said.

(Image credit: swXtch)

CloudSwXtch simplifies the connectivity of Telos Infinity VIP software panels from Europe, North America and elsewhere with the physical on-prem communications system while eliminating delays in live voice communications. The virtual panel architecture also allows production teams to support multi-language broadcasts, it said.

“cloudSwXtch’s multicast-switching capabilities, unavailable in other systems we tested, enables seamless connectivity in the cloud in ways that replicate the local area network functionality broadcasters have long relied on when using their on-prem intercom systems,” Telos Alliance Vice President of Business Development Martin Dyster said.

“Multicast connectivity sharply reduces the network traffic that results in very noticeable delay, reducing latency from up to 10 seconds to mere milliseconds and enabling real-time conversation without clipping and interruption,” Dyster added. “CloudSwXtch removes the clunky methodology that we would otherwise have to employ to make this work in a far-less-effective manner, and effectively positions Telos Infinity VIP as a truly enterprise-level virtual intercom platform.”

The companies will continue to collaborate on cloud-networking ecosystem initiatives with a focus on helping TV and radio broadcasters seamlessly extend on-prem systems to the cloud, swXtch.io said.

More information is available via the company’s website.