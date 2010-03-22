Switzerland’s Newscam chooses Riedel intercom system for SNG van

NewsCam, the Swiss SNG provider, has expanded its four-camera HD SNG vehicles with a Riedel Artist 32 digital matrix intercom.

Tele Comm Sportservice, Riedel’s partner in Switzerland, was responsible for implementing the project. The Riedel Artist 32 was designed for the requirements of stand-alone broadcast applications, as well as sports and other live events.

The system is based on a modular concept and can be adapted to the users’ individual requirements. Hot-swappable client cards, plus redundant CPUs and power supplies offer maximum reliability. Artist 32 provides up to 32x32 ports and is easily expandable with any other Artist mainframe building matrices with up to 1024x1024 nonblocking ports. Artist 1000 series control panels are used in the NewsCam HD SNG truck.

NewsCam said the intercom upgrade was needed because the trucks are being used more at sporting events, and the vehicles quickly reached their limits. The new Riedel intercom systems have increased the flexibility of on-site crew communications.