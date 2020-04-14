Studio Technologies Unveils New Dante Intercom Engine

SKOKIE, Ill.—Studio Technologies is ready to share its new Model 5421 Dante Intercom Engine, a Dante audio-over-IP (AoIP) party-line intercom system that can handle up to 16 users.

The Model 5421 is designed to remove possible party-line issues like a high noise-floor and poor voice intelligibility by moving party-line comms to a Dante-based, AES67 and Dante Domain Manager-compatible, Power-over-Ethernet system that uses a a standard Ethernet local-area-network.

The new Studio Technologies intercom requires a single RJ45 Ethernet connection for both data and power, and setup from Studio Technologies’ STController software. It features a field-programmable gate array-based mix minus matrix to create the party line for up to 16. The systems’ audio engine can be divided into five group configurations. Meanwhile, the beltpack’s bidirectional Dante audio paths can be configured by routing transmit (output) and receive (input) pairs to the Model 5421 using the Dante Controller software application.

Model 5421 also features an intercom-specific Auto Mix that when activated employs a digital-audio algorithm designed for enhanced party-line audio performance. This automatically adjusts the level of each user’s contribution to a group mix based on an analysis of every input.

The new intercom is compatible with all Dante-compatible intercom beltpacks, including Studio Technologies’ own Model 372A and Model 373A. Model 5421 can also be integrated into applications that utilize other audio devices, including mixing consoles, user stations and matrix intercom systems.

Additional features include a USB type A connector for firmware updates and LED status indicators for Ethernet network and Dante status monitoring. An installation kit is also available to mount one or two Model 5421 units in one space.