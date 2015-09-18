Studer Introduces Vista 1 Black Edition
AMSTERDAM—Studer, a Harman brand, recently unveiled the Vista 1 Black Edition, a redesigned version of its Vista 1 digital mixing consoles, at IBC 2015. With a Vistonics user interface and 40 on-screen rotary knobs, the Vista 1 is now similar to the Vista X and Vista V models and features capabilities like true broadcast monitoring, talkback, red light control, GPIO, N-x busses, snapshot automation and DAW control.
The Vista 1 Black Edition comes with software v5.3, allowing SpillZone and FollowSolo functionality, as well as a server-based event logger application. With an integral DSP engine of 96 channels, the Vista 1 can handle mono, stereo and 5.1 inputs and comes with 32 mic/line inputs, 16 line outputs and four pairs of AES inputs and outputs on rear panel connections. I/O can be expanded with the Studer D21m card slot on the rear, which allows MADI, AES, AoIP, ADAT, TDIF, CobraNet, Dolby E/Digital, SDI connections and more. MADI links can connect to any of the Studer Stagebox range for XLR connectivity as well as other formats.
Additional features of the Vista 1 Black Edition include an integral jingle player, played from files on a USB jingle stick and triggered by a series of eight dedicated keys in the master section. The system also comes with redundant PSU and RELINK integration with other Studer Vista and OnAir consoles.
Harman features a number of brands that design and engineer connected products, including audio, visual, enterprise automation, and connected services.
