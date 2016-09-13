Streamstar Adds NewTek NDI Integration

REDWOOD, CALIF.—Live production and streaming tools developer Streamstar is looking to boost its products connectivity with the announcement that it will integrate its with NewTek’s Network Device Interface. NDI is designed to enable interconnected production workflows and facilitate transition to video over IP.

SCOREPLUS

This open standard from NewTek connects video equipment—including production switchers, capture systems, media servers, or any NDI-enabled device—and allows users to see and access content from any of the connected devices. Streamster is planning to integrate its entire product line with NDI, including its SCOREPLUS broadcast graphics software.

Streamstar will release software version 3.5 during September, which will feature the NDI integration with its products.