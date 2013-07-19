StreamQuik introduces StreamStik ENG system

StreamQuik has unveiled StreamStik, a lightweight, self-contained ENG system that allows journalists to stream live to on-air newscasts, station websites and to viewers’ mobile devices simultaneously.

StreamStik allows each live stream to be captured and recorded as an MP4 file so broadcast editors can access the files via the cloud without requiring journalists in the field to send content directly to them. Because StreamStik leverages the cloud, nothing needs to be installed at the television station to make the system work.

StreamStik weighs 2lbs and can stream live via 4G/LTE cell network connections as well as over Wi-Fi. A built-in pocket allows users to equip StreamStik with a confidence monitor smartphone to see exactly what is being streamed to viewers.