StreamCell, Matrox offer twist on ENG streaming workflow

Matrox had announced workflow that incorporates a StreamCell live video streaming system and a Matrox Convert DVI Plus scan converter to provide a complete, simple ENG solution.

StreamCell is a portable, simple-to-use "TV truck in a case" that allows users to stream live video and audio from the field to TV, the Web, and mobile devices without needing a laptop, software or complicated menu systems.

With the flip of a switch, live video is automatically sent to StreamCell's unique Box-to-Browser live Web video player that can be placed on any website in minutes. The Matrox Convert DVI scan converter eliminates the need for the broadcaster to host and maintain a server and open network firewall ports by scan converting the live Web video output directly from the Box-to-Browser player. The broadcaster can capture, air and share StreamCell content using a simple Internet connection and a browser.