Streambox SBT3-9300 supports newsgathering over low-data-rate IP networks

The next-generation Streambox SBT3-9300 video transport system for delivery of broadcast-quality video and audio over IP-based networks captures and encodes full-motion, full-frame 1080i/720p HD content in addition to SD.

The 1RU SBT3-9300 is designed to meet the performance and quality demands of any organization requiring professional-level capabilities for transporting high-quality video over IP. For instance, the system gives broadcasters an easy-to-use solution for live or file-based newsgathering over low-data-rate IP networks.

Based on the Streambox ACT-L3 codec, the SBT3-9300 offers robust forward error correction, burst error protection and bandwidth-shaping technologies to mitigate packet loss, network jitter and buffering. The system supports 1080i video as well as HD/SD digital and analog input and output formats, transmitting at data rates ranging from 512Kb/s to 30Mb/s for HD video and 64Kb/s to 15Mb/s for SD.