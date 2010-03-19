Streambox introduces SBT3-5300 video transport solution

Streambox has launched the Streambox SBT3-5300 encoder/decoder, a compact 1RU video transport solution for live news broadcasts, distribution of video to cable headends, SNG/ENG vehicles and other video delivery applications.

Designed for low-bandwidth video acquisition and transport, the SBT3-5300 enables users to capture, transmit and play out live and file-based video over IP networks. The SBT3-5300 offers the networking capabilities of Streambox's ACT-L3 codec, delivering SD video quality and compression at data rates ranging from 64kb/s to 15Mb/s.

The system's advanced forward error correction and burst error protection help to mitigate packet loss and network jitter, and its Web interface enables seamless local or remote system management.

The SBT3-5300 offers composite and SD-SDI video inputs and support for balanced audio, AES audio and embedded SDI audio. The unit includes a half-duplex mode that enables it to decode and output video with multiple SDI and composite outputs.

See Streambox at NAB Show Booth SU8911.