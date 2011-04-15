Streambox announces Streambox Live Mobile Encoding App

Sreambox announced at the 2011 NAB Show that the improved Streambox Live Mobile Encoding App will be available on Apple's latest tablet, the iPad 2.

StreamboxME (Mobile Encoder), an element of the Streambox Live Service, offers a scalable approach to field newsgathering, allowing the mobility and flexibility to send live or file-based video immediately as events unfold.

The encoder has the ability to stream video from remote locations or areas lacking high-bandwidth networks, which allows news organizations to expand their live coverage anywhere in the world. The new StreamboxME application will be available for free as a download from the iTunes App Store and Android Market. The professional video encoding app will allow streaming up to 750kb/s and a frame rate of up to 15fps on the iPhone and iPad 2; the StreamboxME Pro version encodes 30fps on the iPad 2.