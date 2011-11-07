Strategy & Technology provides MHEG-5 application for Sky’s Challenge

UK digital TV technology vendor Strategy & Technology (S&T) has delivered an updated MHEG-5 application for the Freeview version of the Sky-owned Challenge channel. Challenge is using a version of S&T's MHEG Presenter, already in place at Sky, which allows broadcasters to create complex applications using graphical layout tools and structured content data, without the need to write any MHEG code.

The UK Freeview digital terrestrial platform is available in 74 percent of TV homes with 38 percent of viewers enjoying Freeview on their main TV set. According to S&T, the new Challenge service demonstrated that MHEG is still the principle method for delivering interactive services to UK viewers.