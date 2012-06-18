S&T debuts second-screen synchronization

Strategy & Technology (S&T) has announced a new solution for the synchronization of "second screen" application content with broadcast video.

The system provides seamless operation of synchronized second screen applications — viewed on smartphones or tablets — for cable, terrestrial and satellite platforms. It can be deployed alongside any and all television devices and set-top boxes, regardless of the STB capabilities. The system provides broadcasters the ability to synchronize their second-screen applications with both editorial and advertising content, independent of the content's final distribution and delivery technology.

The system analyzes interactive content from the broadcast stream and uses synchronization and triggers from that content to update information to be delivered on the second screen. It builds on the tools already in use by broadcasters for inserting interactive content alongside video, including S&T's TSBinder and TSBroadcaster products.