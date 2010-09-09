SSL demonstrates SDI-MADI audio de-embedder

At IBC (stand 8.D83) Solid State Logic is demonstrating its new SDI-MADI audio de-embedder with four auto-sensing 3Gb/s SDI inputs and 64 channel MADI fiber and AES Digital audio outputs.

The SDI-MADI addresses the need within broadcast facilities to connect audio equipment to an SDI-based infrastructure. Occupying only 1RU of space, the unit provides the interface between SDI video bit streams and digital audio. The SDI-MADI extracts up to 16 audio channels from each of the unit’s four SDI inputs to provide a total of up to 64 audio channels in both MADI and AES3 formats.

All SDI inputs independently auto-sense between 3G, HD and SD standards, and are provided with loop-through connectivity for downstream equipment.

With a comprehensive range of synchronizing options and switchable sample rate convertors, the SDI-MADI is designed to seamlessly integrate into any broadcast environment where SDI-embedded audio channels require format conversion.

Key features include auto-detection of SD/HD/3Gb/s input format, active loop-through of each input to 75Ù BNC output connection, full Dolby E/Dolby Digital transparency for loop through, a 32 x AES digital audio output via 37-pin D-Sub, dual 64-channel MADI digital audio output via ST multimode optical and coax, several sync options (word clock, AES, black and burst, SDI 1-4), word clock and AES sync outputs, on-board sample rate convertors (SRCs), enabled locally or remotely via GPI and dual power supplies with separate IEC mains connectors.



An optional 19in AES signal breakout panel that provides AES3-id outputs on 32 x BNC connectors is also available.