SSL AWS 948 console controller revitalizes sales

Solid State Logic is reporting that the recent release of the AWS 948 controller/console, shown at AES in San Francisco, has sparked renewed global interest in its AWS line. AWS combines SSL’s SuperAnalogue console technology with comprehensive DAW control on a single work surface. The new AWS 948 packs 48 inputs in a compact 24-fader frame and includes the company’s classic mic preamps, dual curve EQ, total recall and full 5.1 monitoring. The new surface also enables motorized faders to follow DAW automation commands.