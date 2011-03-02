SPX to Highlight New Low-Power Solutions at NAB



SPX Communication Technology will display its DCR-XL, DLP-V, and TLP-BB antennas, in addition to 50 W and 4 kW filters at the NAB Show.



The company will showcase the DCR-XL, with a 1-kW power rating. SPX will also introduce the DLP-V antenna, which features an average power rating of 1.6 kW with a 70/30 horizontal/vertical power split. The DLP-V also features an eight-bay single module design and it provides a low-profile slot cover for protection from environmental wear and tear.



SPX will also highlight the TLP-BB, a side-mounted, lower power UHF antenna capable of covering significant bandwidth. The antenna offers a wide 60 MHz bandwidth for 10 channels and a 2.0-degree standard beam tilt.



At NAB, SPX will also showcase the 50 W filter and the 4 kW filter. Both are 6-pole, tunable filters that operate over a frequency of 470 MHz to 860 MHz and is engineered to meet the requirements for 6 MHz and 8 MHz bandwidth for digital and analog TV standards. The 50 W filter features an in-line design and is temperature compensated from zero degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius. The 4 kW filter features convection cooling and can be ceiling or floor mounted.



SPX Communication Technology will be at Booth C2222.



