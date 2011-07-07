SPX Communication Technology announces Quick Ship program

SPX Communication Technology (formerly Dielectric) has announced its Quick Ship program for transmission line components.

Under the new initiative, SPX stocks a wide variety of commonly used parts for 1-5/8in through 6-1/8in transmission lines and guarantees that the components will ship within 24 hours or the freight is free.

To receive a price list for SPX's stocked transmission line components, email requests to dcsales@spx.com.