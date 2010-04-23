Soundcraft debuts compact Vi1 digital console at 2010 NAB Show

With the Soundcraft Vi Series, Soundcraft has taken the platform to a more affordable level with the release of the new Vi1 digital console, a smaller yet full-featured desk that still has the Vistonics user interface.

The Soundcraft Vi1 is a complete, stand-alone console package with 16 input faders controlling 32 channels of analog input to 27 analog outputs, plus six digital inputs, four stereo FX returns and six digital outputs in one chassis. Its standard input-to-mix capacity is 46 channels, which can be expanded to 64, accessible in four layers of 16, by adding a stage box (compatible with the existing Vi racks). Channels are routable to 24 multifunction busses, plus LR and mono mix busses. Up to eight of the busses can be configured as matrix mixes, each with up to 16 sources.

The surface is just larger than 1m wide (40.7in) and includes 16 motorized channel faders with fixed and user-definable layers, eight output/VCA faders and two master faders.

The console’s most striking feature, however, is the new widescreen Vistonics interface. Instantly familiar to anyone who’s driven a Vi6 or Vi4, the UI retains the same user-friendliness found on the other Vistonics consoles. This new Vistonics control section displays all parameters for 16 channels side by side on a single 22in touch screen. The upper half of the screen handles the output section control as well as cue list or menu displays. Immediately beneath the touch screen, two rows of 16 rotary encoders handle parameter control. This gives the new Vi1 exactly the same channel functionality as the larger Vi6 and Vi4 models, along with all the same core snapshot, talkback and monitoring facilities, in a much more compact form factor.

Similarly, the Vi1 inherits many of the facilities of its larger siblings, including Soundcraft FaderGlow, four stereo Lexicon effects engines, graphic EQs by BSS Audio on all output busses and integral dynamics on all channels. The desk is compatible with Vi4 and Vi6 show files through the Virtual Vi offline editor, which is available as a free download from www.soundcraft.com.