Sound Network to distribute NUGEN Audio products in U.K.

NUGEN Audio, creators of intuitive tools for audio professionals, has appointed Sound Network Ltd as the U.K. distributor for its products.

Sound Network has a well-established presence in the U.K.'s professional audio market, representing prestigious brands such as DPA Microphones, Smart Research, and Linear Acoustic®, and the company recognizes NUGEN Audio's high-end software products as a complementary addition to these.

NUGEN Audio's flagship products include VisLM (multi-format loudness monitoring), LM-Correct (loudness and limiting controller), Visualizer (audio analyzer), and Monofilter (bass and vinyl sharpening tool). All the products are available as individual plug-ins, or in a variety of cost-effective bundle packages.

Following the success of NUGEN Audio's VisLM, the industry's first EBU and ATSC standard-compliant loudness metering plug-in, the company's development roadmap includes upcoming product launches of solutions for 5.1 mixing, upmixing, and surround sound to add to its current roster of tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking.