Sound Devices to Showcase New 4:4:4 Recording Solutions at the NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Sound Devices will showcase the latest upgrade to its PIX 240 and PIX 240i production video recorders, which is free of charge to all PIX customers. The upgrade enables the video recorders to record 12-bit, 4:4:4 content from video sources over 3G-SDI (4:4:4 RGB or YCbCr) in Apple ProRes 4444 for greater color precision in chroma-keying, color-grading, and multi-generational editing applications.



With its 12-bit, 4:4:4 capability, the PIX 240 and 240i can record 330-Mbps Apple ProRes 4444 files that are indistinguishable from source material. Popular cameras with 4:4:4 capable outputs include the ARRI ALEXA, Canon C500, and Sony F3.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Sound Devices will be at booth C2849.